ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, Dec. 9. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 3,754
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 72.7 (as of 12/1)
- TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 952,232
- TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 11,175
- SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 11.9 (as of 12/1)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,653
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 47,746
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 40
TOTAL DEATHS: 9,814
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,683,815 or 70.7% of ages 5 and up
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,424,923 or 65.7% of ages 5 and up
BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,312,766
