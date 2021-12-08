ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday, Dec. 8, reported 75 deaths and 3,140 new cases of COVID-19, as well as a continued climb in hospitalizations across the state.
The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 reached 1,642 on Tuesday, with 321 patients in intensive care unit beds and 1,321 in non-ICU beds. Northeastern Minnesota hospitals reported no available staffed adult ICU beds, and 97% remained occupied across the state, according to MDH.
Following are the MDH COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 3,140
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 70.4 (as of 11/30)
- TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 948,490
- TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 11,082
- SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 11.5 (as of 11/30)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,642
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 47,551
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 75
TOTAL DEATHS: 9,974
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,679,928 or 70.6% of ages 5 and up
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,418,018 or 65.6% of ages 5 and up
BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,285,957
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Wednesday urged testing and vaccinations for COVID-19 ahead of the holidays. More information on vaccinations and testing can be found on the Minnesota COVID-19 response website.
