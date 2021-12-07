ST. PAUL — West-central Minnesota and the Twin Cities had no available adult intensive care unit beds available early this week as a long fourth wave of COVID-19 infections continued to send hospitalizations soaring, according to state data released Tuesday, Dec. 7.

After reaching heights not seen in nearly a year this November, the number of ICU and other hospitalizations for COVID-19 reached 1,621 on Monday, the most recent available count.

Statewide, nearly 98% of adult ICU beds and 95% of overflow, observation, and active surge/expansion beds for adults were occupied, according to the state Department of Health. Fifty-six of 68 hospitals in the state, or 82%, reported no adult ICU bed availability.

Along with continued record-setting hospitalizations, the Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 45 deaths and 12,445 new cases of COVID-19, as well as a renewed climb in key measures of community transmission risk.

As of Nov. 29, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests was 11.5%, a sharp climb after the rate started to drop the week of Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average for cases per 100,000 people was 68 — also a reversal of a downward trend the week of Thanksgiving.

Following are the MDH COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 12,445

12,445 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 68 (as of 11/29)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 945,445

945,445 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 11,022

11,022 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 11.5% (as of 11/29)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,621

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 47,053

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 45

TOTAL DEATHS: 9,699

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,676,498 or 70.5% of ages 5 and up

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,411,323 or 65.5% of ages 5 and up

BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,267,488

