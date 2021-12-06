ST. PAUL — Minnesota remains at a record level of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in 2021, according to numbers released Monday, Dec. 6, by the state department of health, though the seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 continued to drop.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 6,122

6,122 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 61.9 (as of 11/26)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 933,025

933,025 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 10,747

10,747 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 10.4% (as of 11/26)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,570

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 46,863

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 38

TOTAL DEATHS: 9,654

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,667,362 or 70.4% of ages 5 and up

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,392,658 or 65.1% of ages 5 and up

BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,211,323

