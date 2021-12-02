ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19 at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

Speakers will include Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm and MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann.

MDH today announced that its Public Health Laboratory found the Omicron variant in a specimen from a Minnesota resident with recent travel history to New York City.

Watch a stream of the event below. If the video does not appear, refresh your browser closer to the start time.

