GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — Cook County reported its first COVID-19-related death on Wednesday, Dec. 1, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The person who died was between ages 75 and 79.

Cook County still has the fewest number of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The next-lowest totals are in Minnesota's Big Stone, Lake of the Woods and Lincoln counties, which each have five deaths, and Wisconsin's Buffalo County, which has had eight deaths.

The county's vaccination rates are the highest in Minnesota, with 82.6% of the total population having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 76.8% fully vaccinated. Ninety-nine percent of Cook County residents age 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimated the county's total population to be 5,736 in 2019.

