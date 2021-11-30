ST. PAUL — Minnesota hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued their climb this week in an apparent creep toward levels similar to the worst of the pandemic in late 2020, according to state health department data released Tuesday, Nov. 30.

As of Monday, the state had reached 1,532 hospitalizations for the virus, taxing the state's health care resources. Statewide, 74% of hospitals with adult intensive care unit beds reported zero availability. Of the COVID-19 hospitalizations, 343 were in an intensive care unit.

On Nov. 30 of last year, amid the peak of the pandemic in Minnesota, the state reached 1,848 reported hospitalizations for the virus.

November saw major growth in case rates and hospitalizations for the virus, and did not appear to be letting up as December approached. Minnesota early this week remained in the top five states for one of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's metrics for community spread — seven-day case rates per 100,000. On Monday Minnesota sat at 422.4, well past the category of high risk, which starts at 100 per 100,000.

Minnesota had no new deaths to report Tuesday as the health department did not process deaths Nov. 25-26 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Reporting will resume Wednesday. The health department reported 12,632 cases from the weekend, but the numbers represented weekend backlog. Typical new case numbers as of the past week have been in the 4,000 range.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 12,632

12,632 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 75.6 (as of 11/22)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 912,370

912,370 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 10,338

10,338 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 10.6 (as of 11/22)

New case number represents weekend backlog.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,532

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 45,680

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED:

TOTAL DEATHS: 9,382

Minnesota had no new deaths to report Tuesday as the health department did not process deaths Nov. 25-26 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Reporting will resume Wednesday.

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,647,141 or 70% of ages 5 and up

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,358,839 or 64.4% of ages 5 and up

BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,093,281

