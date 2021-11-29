ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials reported 44 deaths and 4,511 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, Nov. 29, as hospitalizations for the virus remained at highs not seen since late 2020.

Daily average case numbers and test positivity rates remain in the high-risk category of community spread set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seven-day rolling average case rate per 100,000 people as of Nov. 19, the most recently available data from the Minnesota Department of Health, was 76, more than seven times higher than the lower threshold of high risk of 10 per 100,000 people. The rolling average test positivity rate as of Nov. 19 was 10.9%, slightly down from the 11% reported a few days before.

The state's most recent count of hospitalizations for COVID-19 was 1,467. The ongoing surge in cases has strained the state's hospitals, leaving 72% without intensive care unit beds for adults.

The Monday case number update includes data from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Friday. Officials plan to release weekend case data on Tuesday. The state did not update vaccination numbers on Monday.

As of late Monday morning, there had been no reports of the newly identified omicron variant of the coronavirus in the U.S.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 4,511

4,511 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 76 (as of 11/19)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 899,739

899,739 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 10,111

10,111 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 10.9 (as of 11/19)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,467

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 45,431

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 44

TOTAL DEATHS: 9,125

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,631,472 or 69.7% of ages 5 and up

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,346,984 or 64.2% of ages 5 and up

