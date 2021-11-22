ST. PAUL — After a steady climb for much of November, reported hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped in state health department numbers released Monday, Nov. 22. However, they still remain at some of the highest levels seen in the state since late last year.

The weekly average test positivity rate continued to rise, reaching 10.9 in Monday's figures, as did the average number of new cases per 100,000 people, which reached 74. Those numbers are slightly delayed and are figures as of Nov. 12.

Intensive care unit bed availability remained strained Monday at hospitals across Minnesota. Statewide, 76% of hospitals reported zero available adult ICU beds. Meanwhile, 38% reported no pediatric ICU beds available.

In response to the growing case numbers, the federal government is providing medical teams at two Minnesota hospitals, according to a statement from the office of Gov. Tim Walz.

The Minnesota National Guard has also been deployed at transitional care locations across the state where recovering patients are transferred to free up hospital beds.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 4,718

4,718 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 74 (as of 11/12)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 875,917

875,917 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 9,630

9,630 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 10.9 (as of 11/12)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,373

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 44,380

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 37

TOTAL DEATHS: 9,192

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,593,942or 69% of ages 5 and up

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,338,219 or 64.1% of ages 5 and up

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.