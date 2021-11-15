ST. PAUL — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Minnesota remained at the highest levels since December 2020 as average new cases and positive test rates continued to rise, according to data released by state health officials Monday, Nov. 15.

A continued wave of cases and hospitalizations has put mounting pressure on hospitals across Minnesota, with some care providers serving rural areas in the central part of the state warning beds had reached capacity.

Dr. Cindy Firkins Smith, vice president of rural health for CentraCare, told the West Central Tribune strained capacity could impact care for hospitals in Wilmar, St. Cloud and nearby communities.

“If you go into the emergency room with a heart attack, stroke or sepsis, you are at risk for not getting care,” said Smith, who also practices medicine with Carris Health..

The Minnesota Department of Health had zero deaths to report on Monday as officials did not process death data on Nov. 11, Veterans Day. The state will resume reporting deaths on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, providers across Minnesota continue their push to vaccinate children ages 5-11, who federal officials recently approved to receive the COVID-19 shot. As of Nov. 11, 6% of that age group in Minnesota had received one dose of vaccine. More information can be found at https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/vaxforkids/.

As part of the state's continued efforts to promote the vaccine for young children, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan was scheduled Monday afternoon to accompany her 8-year-old daughter for her COVID-19 vaccine.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, Nov. 15. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 5,266

5,266 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 60.9 (as of 11/5)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 846,887

846,887 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 9,122

9,122 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 9.7% (as of 11/5)



Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,282

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 43,193

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED:

TOTAL DEATHS: 8,996

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,530,246 and 67.7% of residents 5 or older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,314,412 and 63.6% of residents 5 or older

Vaccination data reflect numbers reported Nov. 11.

