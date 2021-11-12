ST. PAUL — Minnesota for the second time this week set a record for the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in 2021, according to state health department numbers released Friday, Nov. 12.

The state reached a high for hospitalizations Wednesday this week, reaching numbers not seen since December 2020. State Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm called the recent climb in cases "truly alarming."

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, Nov. 12. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 4,849

4,849 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 9.5% (as of 11/4)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 841,625

841,625 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 9,015

9,015 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 57.9 (as of 11/4)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,245

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 42,995

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 28

TOTAL DEATHS: 8,996

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,522,489 or 67.6% of population ages 5 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,311,952 or 63.5% of population ages 5 and older

