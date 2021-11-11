ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, Nov. 11. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 5,123

5,123 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 52.7 (as of 11/2)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 836,787

836,787 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 9,129

9,129 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 9.3% (as of 11/2)

Newly reported cases on Thursday include backlog from the past few days, as case growth over the weekend exceeded the state's intake capacity.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,159

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 42,831

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 43

TOTAL DEATHS: 8,968

Hospitalizations remain at the high for 2021 set on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,512,944 and 67.4% of population age 5 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,309,462 and 63.5% of population age 5 and older

Minnesotans seeking a vaccine can find a provider on the health department's online locator map.

The MDH COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 1-833-431-2053 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. -7 p.m. and on Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

