ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, Nov. 11. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 5,123
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 52.7 (as of 11/2)
- TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 836,787
- TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 9,129
- SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 9.3% (as of 11/2)
Newly reported cases on Thursday include backlog from the past few days, as case growth over the weekend exceeded the state's intake capacity.
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,159
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 42,831
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 43
TOTAL DEATHS: 8,968
Hospitalizations remain at the high for 2021 set on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,512,944 and 67.4% of population age 5 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,309,462 and 63.5% of population age 5 and older
Minnesotans seeking a vaccine can find a provider on the health department's online locator map.
The MDH COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 1-833-431-2053 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. -7 p.m. and on Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
