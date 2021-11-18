ST. PAUL — Hospitalizations and case rates for COVID-19 continued to climb in Minnesota, according to numbers released by the state health department Thursday, Nov. 18. Minnesota continues to experience one of the nation's worst outbreaks.

One of the 32 deaths reported Thursday was in the 20-24 age group in Carlton County, southwest of Duluth. Thirteen people under the age of 24 have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

High hospitalization numbers are straining intensive care unit bed availability across the state. Central Minnesota has no ICU beds available, and only seven remain in the Twin Cities as the overall number of beds available continues to shrink in the eastern half of Minnesota.

Multiple health care systems have warned their ability to serve all patients is diminishing as the state's fourth COVID-19 wave strains medical staff. The federal government this week said it plans to provide two medical teams to assist staff at Minnesota hospitals.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 4,827

4,827 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 73.2 (as of 11/10)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 866,055

866,055 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 9,531

9,531 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 10.7 (as of 11/10)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,381

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 44,033

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 32

TOTAL DEATHS: 9,125

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,571,831 or 68.5% of ages 5 and up

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,333,518 or 64% of ages 5 and up

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.