The move comes after the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the vaccine Tuesday, following a vote by the CDC's Advisory Committee on immunization practices. This gave federal approval for children 5-11 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“This approval is game changing for protecting our children, and it allows us to take another step toward ending this pandemic,” said Dr. Colleen Swank, vice president of clinic and pediatrician at Sanford Health in Bemidji. “This vaccine continues to be proven to be the safest and most effective tool to fight this virus. As a pediatrician, I am excited that we are now able to offer this vaccine for school-aged children in our community.”

Parents and guardians can schedule through the online service My Sanford Chart, or by calling (877) 701-0779. Children will receive two doses, which make up a third of the doses given to adults, given 21 days apart.

The vaccines will be available at Sanford's primary care and acute care clinic locations, including the Children's Clinic in Bemidji. Additionally, Sanford's 1611 Anne Street clinic location will be offering vaccine clinics from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and Thursday, Nov. 11.