Flanagan says she tested positive for the virus after caring for her 8-year-old daughter Siobhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday.

Flanagan, who is vaccinated, says she’s looking forward to getting the booster shot once she’s feeling better.

According to Gov. Tim Walz’s office, Walz saw Flanagan in person last Thursday before her daughter tested positive for COVID-19. Walz has since then tested negative.

“I want to be clear: This pandemic is not over, and we have to keep doing everything we can to keep our kids safe. Getting vaccinated isn’t just about you — it’s about protecting our little ones who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated,” she said in one of the tweets.

Flanagan’s brother passed away after fighting cancer and developing COVID-19 in March.

“If you feel fine, that’s great. But please consider the possibility that you’re carrying the virus and don’t know it, and then you walk past the next Ron, my big brother, in public. COVID-19 now has a personal connection to me. Please do all you can to prevent one for you,” she said in an Instagram post when he passed.

Children 12 and older are currently eligible to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA gave Pfizer the green light Friday to use a kid-sized dose of their vaccine in kids ages 5-11.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.