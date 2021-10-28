ST. PAUL -- The deadly impact of Minnesota’s latest coronavirus surge continues with 41 new COVID-19 fatalities reported Thursday, Oct. 28, by the state Department of Health.

The daily tally of fatalities has rarely topped 40 during 2021. Those whose deaths were reported Thursday ranged in age from their 40s to their 90s.

Seven lived in long-term care and the remaining 34 resided in private homes. About 86% of the 8,653 people who’ve died during the pandemic have been seniors and 55% resided in long-term care. In the east metro, five of the deaths were from Ramsey County, four from Dakota, 2 from Anoka and 1 from Washington.

The state Department of Health also reported 2,690 new infections Thursday, the result of about 40,100 tests. The seven-day rolling average for test positivity is similar to a week ago.

Hospitalizations ticked up slightly with 923 patients needing care including 211 in critical condition. An estimated 17,300 people with active cases are recovering at home.

Nearly all new infections are caused by the more contagious delta variant. Health officials say vaccines are the best way to avoid a severe infection and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But breakthrough infections in the fully vaccinated have become more common. As of Monday, health officials reported 51,586 breakthrough cases this year, or roughly 14.5%, of the more than 356,000 infections diagnosed in 2021.

Of those, 2,425 fully vaccinated people were hospitalized and 311 died.

Minnesota has administered 6.8 million doses of vaccine including 345,737 boosters. About 74% of the eligible population, age 12 and older, has gotten at least one dose and 70% have completed their vaccine series.