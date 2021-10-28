BEMIDJI -- Following approval from the Food and Drug Administration and Center for Disease Control, Sanford Health and Beltrami County Public Health are both offering booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and vaccines.

The CDC and FDA have also approved the mixing and matching of different brands of booster doses regardless of the initial brand of vaccine a person has received.

“It is clear that severe COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting those who are unvaccinated. Since the pandemic started 90% of all hospitalized (COVID) patients at Sanford Health have been unvaccinated," Dr. David Wilcox, chief medical officer and family medicine physician at Sanford Health in Bemidji, said in a release. "For the critically ill patients requiring ICU and ventilator care, the numbers are even higher at 96% and 98% respectively.

"If you have not been vaccinated, there is no better time to start than now. For those who have been vaccinated, we are happy to announce the availability of all recommended booster vaccines.”

Moderna and Pfizer vaccine booster:

Those 65 and older, or those 18 and older with underlying health conditions or people with jobs that put them at a higher risk are eligible to receive a booster at least six months after their second dose.

Any manufacturer can be used for a booster.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients:

Those 18 and older can receive a booster at least two months after their initial dose.

Any manufacturer can be used as a booster.

Sanford Health offers the Pfizer, Moderna and limited Johnson & Johnson vaccines at multiple Sanford Health locations in Beltrami County and surrounding counties. Patients must make an appointment for any COVID-19 vaccinations (boosters included) by going to My Sanford Chart or calling (877) 701-0779 and selecting option 1.

Patients may also be offered the flu and COVID-19 vaccines during regular office visits at select clinics. To see if a particular vaccine is available during their regular office visit, patients can ask their clinic or provider when scheduling their appointment. Patients are able to schedule an appointment with their provider for a regular visit 24/7 by going to My Sanford Chart or by calling the clinic during the clinic’s operating hours.

Beltrami County Public Health offers the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and limited Pfizer vaccines. Community members may schedule a vaccine appointment with Public Health by calling (218) 333-8140.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and how to get one, visit www.sanfordhealth.org/conditions-diseases/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/vaccine.

Patients will be asked to wear a face mask. If a patient doesn't have a mask, one will be provided by Sanford.