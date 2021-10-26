ST. PAUL — Minnesota reported 6,583 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, Oct. 26, the result of nearly 88,000 tests from multiple days over the past weekend.

The new cases bring the state pandemic total to 779,749 since March of 2020. Tuesday’s new infections were an uptick over what was reported a week earlier.

Hospitalizations also rose slightly over the weekend, but patients in intensive care fell. There are 935 patients hospitalized including 210 in critical condition.

Despite the minor rise in hospitalizations and new cases, Minnesota’s fourth surge appears to be trending downward.

However, the death rate remains high and is typically a lagging indicator of an outbreak. The 22 fatalities reported Tuesday pushed the pandemic death toll to 8,581 including 4,736 deaths in long-term care.

The latest deaths to be reported ranged in age from their early 20s to their late 90s. Five resided in long-term care and 17 in private homes.

Minnesota has recorded 97 fatalities from COVID-19 in residents under the age of 40. About 86% of the state’s COVID-19 fatalities have been seniors.

Health officials maintain vaccines are the best way to avoid a severe infection. But breakthrough cases have become more common, with 51,586 total breakthrough cases reported Monday, an increase of 13% over the week before.

Minnesota has administered 6.7 million doses of vaccines and 287,587 boosters. Gov. Tim Walz and former Gov. Tim Pawlenty plan to get booster shots Tuesday afternoon.

More than 3.4 million Minnesotans have gotten at least one dose of vaccine and 73% of residents age 12 and older have gotten at least one shot.