MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, Oct. 11. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 3,223

3,223 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 51.5 (as of 10/1)

TOTAL CASES: 738,843

738,843 TOTAL RECOVERED: 705,936

705,936 7.8% (as of 10/1)

New cases as a percentage of the population and the test positivity rate have entered the third straight month of continued climb on an upward trajectory that began in July.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 915 (as of 10/8)

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 39,045

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 25

TOTAL DEATHS: 8,320

Hospitalizations continue to chart at a high point for the year 2020.

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,424,062 and 73.9% of population (as of 10/7)

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,254,871 and 70.4% of population (as of 10/7)

