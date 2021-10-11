MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, Oct. 11. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 3,223
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 51.5 (as of 10/1)
- TOTAL CASES: 738,843
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 705,936
7.8% (as of 10/1)
New cases as a percentage of the population and the test positivity rate have entered the third straight month of continued climb on an upward trajectory that began in July.
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 915 (as of 10/8)
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 39,045
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 25
TOTAL DEATHS: 8,320
Hospitalizations continue to chart at a high point for the year 2020.
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,424,062 and 73.9% of population (as of 10/7)
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,254,871 and 70.4% of population (as of 10/7)
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.