ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

Speakers will include Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm, Dr. Kevin Croston, Chief Executive Officer, North Memorial Health, Rachelle H. Schultz, Ed.D., president and chief executive officer, winona health and Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and chief executive officer, children’s Minnesota.

Watch a stream of the event below and read the latest health news at NewsMD. If the video does not appear, refresh your browser closer to the start time.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing.