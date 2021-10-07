BEMIDJI -- Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota will hold vaccination events on weekends throughout October at the Sanford Bemidji 1611 Anne Street Clinic to get seasonal flu and/or COVID-19 vaccinations (booster doses included). Events will be available at the following dates and times:

From 8 a.m. noon on Saturday, Oct. 9

From 8 a.m. noon on Saturday, Oct. 16

From 8 a.m. noon on Saturday, Oct. 23

From 8 a.m. noon on Saturday, Oct. 30

Patients must make an appointment by going to My Sanford Chart or by calling (877) 701-0779 and select option 1.

Following the same process, those who are eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine may schedule their vaccination appointment during any of these vaccine events in October or through a separate appointment with their provider, a release said.

Booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are available at Sanford Health to those who received their first two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago and meet at least one of the following criteria from the CDC: people 65 years and older, residents in long-term care settings and people aged 18-64 years with any of the following underlying medical conditions:

Cancer

Chronic lung diseases

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 and 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions

HIV infection

Immunocompromised state

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Current or former smoker

Solid organ or blood cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease

Substance use disorders

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting.

The nasal mist flu vaccine will not be available at the vaccination events. Patients will be asked to wear face masks. If you don’t have a face mask, Sanford will provide one for you.

Patients may also be offered the flu and COVID-19 vaccines during regular office visits at select clinics. To see if either vaccine is available during their regular office visit, patients can ask their clinic or provider when scheduling their appointment. Patients are able to conveniently schedule an appointment for regular visits 24/7 by going to My Sanford Chart or by calling the clinic during the clinic’s operating hours.

For more information on how to get a flu shot, visit sanfordhealth.org/flu.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and how to get one, visit www.sanfordhealth.org/conditions-diseases/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/vaccine.

