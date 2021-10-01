ST. PAUL — Minnesota added 3,714 new coronavirus infections on Friday, Oct. 1, and 17 more COVID-19 fatalities were recorded by the state Department of Health.

New cases are not reported in a uniform way, but Friday’s tally is one of the largest of the latest wave of infections. The current, seven-day rolling average for new cases is roughly 2,500 per day, the highest it has been since the end of the state’s big fall 2020 surge.

Nearly all new infections are caused by the more contagious delta variant, which health officials say may also cause more severe illness.

The latest fatalities ranged in age from their 30s to their 80s with 13 residing in private homes, two in long-term care and two in a behavioral health facility. Fourteen of the deaths occurred in September, one in August and two in January.

There are 799 patients hospitalized including 209 in critical condition. An estimated 20,700 people with test-confirmed active infections are recovering at home.

Minnesota has screened 12.5 million samples from 5.6 million residents since the pandemic began. That means nearly all of the state’s 5.7 million residents have been tested at least once.

The cumulative rate of test positivity is about 5.7%. For more information on testing and vaccines visit: mn.gov/covid19.

Health officials say vaccines are the best way to avoid a severe infection. Of the 3.1 million fully vaccinated residents, 99% have not reported a breakthrough infection.

Minnesota has administered 6.4 million doses of vaccine and 3.4 million people have gotten at least one dose. About 72% of the vaccine eligible population, age 12 and older, has gotten at least one shot.