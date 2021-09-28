BEMIDJI -- Sanford Health is holding two events in early October to provide vaccinations for both the coronavirus and influenza.

Vaccinations will be administered at the Sanford Bemidji Clinic, located at 1611 Anne Street on Saturday, Oct. 2, and Tuesday, Oct. 5. On Saturday, vaccinations will be available from 8 a.m. to noon, and on Tuesday, vaccines will be administered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The events come as health officials continue to encourage more of the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I recommend that if you haven't had the COVID-19 vaccine, that you get it," said Dr. Colleen Swank, vice president of clinical services at Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. "Also, I know we had a mild influenza season last year, but we don't know if we will this year. So I recommend influenza vaccines as well."

In addition to those who haven't received the coronavirus vaccine yet, Sarah Sherwood, Sanford nursing and clinical services leader, said booster shots are also available to individuals who got a Pfizer shot.

Those able to get a Pfizer booster include:

Those ages 65 and older.

Those ages 50-64 who are likely to become very ill with the coronavirus.

Those ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions, such as heart or respiratory issues.

Those who are at high risk of getting COVID because of their occupation, such as health care workers, teachers and other frontline employees.

So far, in Minnesota, 3.39 million residents have received one dose, while 3.22 million, or 69.8%, are fully vaccinated. Locally, 21,247 have received one dose and 20,125, or 54.4%, are fully vaccinated.

The push to get people vaccinated comes as coronavirus cases have been rising locally and state-wide. Since the pandemic started, as of Sept. 28, there have been 706,158 Minnesotans with COVID, including 5,491 in Beltrami County and 5,421 in neighboring Itasca County.

In early July, Beltrami County had 4,018 recorded COVID cases and 5,013 on Sept. 17. The increase in cases has been reflected in hospitalizations, too.

Swank said the Sanford Health Bemidji Medical Center had 48 COVID patients so far in September, up from just eight in July. Swank said the vast majority of those who have been hospitalized were unvaccinated.

Currently, there are 16 coronavirus patients at Sanford's Bemidji location, with four of them in the ICU.

In addition to increasing protection from the coronavirus, Sanford officials are also encouraging flu shots.

"The earlier in the season you can get the influenza vaccine the better," Swank said. "Getting it in the next couple of weeks is perfect. It's never too late to get it, but having it early before it starts circulating in the community is the best way to protect yourself."

"Influenza vaccines usually have soreness at the site, but do not cause fevers or any other reactions," Sherwood said. "With the COVID vaccines, some people have no side effects at all, while others may have mild symptoms for 28 to 48 hours."

To make an appointment for the vaccine events, those interested can use My Sanford Chart at www.sanfordhealth.org, or by calling (877) 701-0779. Patients are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and mask-wearing.