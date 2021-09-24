ST. PAUL — Minnesota added 27 new COVID-19 fatalities Friday, Sept. 24, and 2,997 more infections, according to the state Department of Health.

The latest deaths to be reported range in age from their late 20s to their late 90s with 19 residing in private homes and eight in long-term care. Twenty-two of the deaths occurred in September, two in August and one each in May, April and March.

The death toll is 8,076 with 4,620 fatalities in nursing homes and assisted living.

There are 752 patients hospitalized including 213 in critical condition. An estimated 15,700 people with active infections are recovering at home.

Health officials say vaccines remain the best way to guard against severe COVID-19 infections. Of the 3.1 million Minnesotans fully vaccinated, 99% have not reported a breakthrough infection.

Minnesota has administered 6.3 million doses of vaccine and 3.3 million people have gotten at least one shot. About 72% of eligible residents, age 12 and older, have gotten at least one dose of vaccine.