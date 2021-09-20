ST. PAUL — Ten more Minnesota COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday, Sept. 20, and 2,474 new coronavirus infections were recorded by the state Department of Health.

The latest deaths range in age from their early 30s to their late 80s with eight residing in private homes, one in long-term care and one in a behavioral health facility. Nine of the deaths occurred in September and one in August.

The death toll is 7,993 with 4,602 fatalities in nursing homes and assisted living. Seniors account for 87% of the state’s COVID-19 fatalities.

Hospitalizations continue to increase and have surpassed the spring 2021 surge. There were 757 patients requiring hospitalization including 250 in critical condition.

The more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is believed to be responsible for nearly all new infections in Minnesota. All of the state’s 87 counties have high rates of community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials say vaccination remains the best way to avoid a severe COVID-19 illness. Of the 3.1 million Minnesotans who are fully vaccinated, 99% have not reported a breakthrough case.

However, breakthrough infections are on the rise, but are typically mild. There have been 23,330 breakthrough cases reported, or 0.75% of the fully vaccinated population.

Through August 22 there have been 1,268 hospitalizations of vaccinated residents and 118 deaths.

Minnesota announced Monday it would continue to use mobile vaccination units to offer shots in hard to reach communities. Six mobile vaccination units have inoculated more than 7,200 people at 170 different sites since April.

Two of those mobile clinics will continue the effort into the fall.

“Working toward equitable COVID-19 vaccination rates has been at the core of our work, and the mobile vaccination units have helped fill a gap in being able to bring vaccines directly to people who might not otherwise have the chance to get vaccinated,” Jan Malcolm, state health commissioner, said in a statement announcing the continuation of the program.

Minnesota has administered 6.3 million doses of vaccine with 3.3 million residents getting at least one dose. More than 71% of the vaccine eligible population, age 12 and up, has gotten at least one shot.