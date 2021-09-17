ROCHESTER, Minn. — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, Sept. 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,645

2,645 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 31 as of Sept. 9

31 as of Sept. 9 TOTAL CASES: 681,613

681,613 TOTAL RECOVERED: 657,145

657,145 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.1 as of Sept. 9

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 719

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 36,755

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 13

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,983

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,368,735 people, or 72.7% of residents age 16 and older (+6,166)

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,187,694 people, or 69.1% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 160,600 (+362)

CHILDREN 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 140,630

