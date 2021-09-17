ROCHESTER, Minn. — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, Sept. 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 2,645
- SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 31 as of Sept. 9
- TOTAL CASES: 681,613
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 657,145
- SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.1 as of Sept. 9
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 719
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 36,755
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 13
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,983
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,368,735 people, or 72.7% of residents age 16 and older (+6,166)
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,187,694 people, or 69.1% of residents age 16 and older
CHILDREN 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 160,600 (+362)
CHILDREN 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 140,630
