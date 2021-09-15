ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19 at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Speakers included MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm and State Epidemiologist & MDH Medical Director Dr. Ruth Lynfield.

Watch a stream of the event below and read the latest health news at NewsMD. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

