ROCHESTER, Minn. — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Tuesday, Sept. 14. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 4,603

4,603 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 27.7 (as of Sept. 6)

TOTAL CASES: 673,774

673,774 TOTAL RECOVERED: 652,675

652,675 7.1% (as of Sept. 6)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 748 (as of Sept. 13)

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 36,286

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 12

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,915

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,359,990 people, or 72.6% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,175,317 people, or 68.2% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 159,688

CHILDREN 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 138,635

