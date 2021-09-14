ROCHESTER, Minn. — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Tuesday, Sept. 14. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 4,603
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 27.7 (as of Sept. 6)
- TOTAL CASES: 673,774
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 652,675
7.1% (as of Sept. 6)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 748 (as of Sept. 13)
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 36,286
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 12
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,915
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,359,990 people, or 72.6% of residents age 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,175,317 people, or 68.2% of residents age 16 and older
CHILDREN 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 159,688
CHILDREN 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 138,635
