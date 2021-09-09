ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

Speakers will include MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller, licensed school nurse Annie Lumbar Bendson, COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Director Dr. Nathan Chomilo and MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann.

Watch a stream of the event below and read the latest health news at NewsMD.





