ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Wednesday, Sept. 8. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,184,652 people, or 72.2% of residents age 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,015,420 people, or 68.4% of residents age 16 and older
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 157,772
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 134,082
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 5,777
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 28.5 (As of Aug. 31)
- TOTAL CASES: 663,248
- PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 642,434
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.6% (As of Aug. 31)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 654 (As of Sept. 7)
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 35,797
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 9
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,865
