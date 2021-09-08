ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Wednesday, Sept. 8. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Vaccinations



FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,184,652 people, or 72.2% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,015,420 people, or 68.4% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 157,772

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 134,082

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 5,777

5,777 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 28.5 (As of Aug. 31)

TOTAL CASES: 663,248

663,248 PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 642,434

642,434 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.6% (As of Aug. 31)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 654 (As of Sept. 7)

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 35,797

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 9

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,865

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.