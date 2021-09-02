ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Thursday, Sept. 2. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,168,192 people, or 71.8% of residents age 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,994,079 people, or 67.9% of residents age 16 and older
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 154,219
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 128,355
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,904
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 27.8 (As of Aug. 25.)
- TOTAL CASES: 653,288
- PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 632,808
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.7% (As of Aug. 25.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 631 (As of Sept. 1.)
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 35,436
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 22
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,839
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.