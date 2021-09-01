ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Wednesday, Sept. 1. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Vaccinations



FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,164,139 people, or 71.7% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,989,108 people, or 67.8% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 153,336

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 127,100

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,436

1,436 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 6.5% (As of Aug. 24.)

TOTAL CASES: 651,388

651,388 PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 631,796

631,796 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 27.4 (As of Aug. 24.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 614 (As of Aug. 31.)

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 35,329

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 6

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,817

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.