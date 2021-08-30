ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Monday, Aug. 30. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Vaccinations



FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,153,515 people, or 71.5% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,975,383 people, or 67.5% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 151,428

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 123,731

Breakthrough cases

Breakthrough cases involve the detection of SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in a patient who completed their vaccination regimen at least 14 days earlier. The Minnesota Department of Health publishes breakthrough case information every Monday.

TOTAL CASES: 12,559, or 0.415% of fully vaccinated Minnesotans. (As of Aug. 1.)



12,559, or 0.415% of fully vaccinated Minnesotans. (As of Aug. 1.) TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 810, or 0.027% fully vaccinated Minnesotans. (As of Aug. 1.)



810, or 0.027% fully vaccinated Minnesotans. (As of Aug. 1.) TOTAL DEATHS: 80, or 0.002% of fully vaccinated Minnesotans. (As of Aug. 1.)



Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,918

1,918 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 25.7 (As of Aug. 19.)

TOTAL CASES: 646,094

646,094 PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 625,274

625,274 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.3% (As of Aug. 20.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 591 (As of Aug. 27.)

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 35,038

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 6

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,805

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.