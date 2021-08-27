ST. PAUL — Minnesota's top health and education officials expressed concern Friday, Aug. 27, about the threat COVID-19 poses to the coming school year. At least one school district in Minnesota has already asked students to quarantine after an apparent outbreak. Citing recent youth transmission rates in other states, state officials stressed that younger people are still at risk.

Acknowledging that the new school year is not shaping up to be as "normal" as previously hoped, Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller urged schools across Minnesota Friday to enact masking requirements and other precautionary measures.

"I know that there are families who are desperately wanting our schools to require masks. And we have families that are adamant that schools not require masks. Given these polarizing perspectives I understand the difficulty of these decisions, and the amount of pressure that this creates for our school boards, our school leaders, our teachers, our families," she said during a virtual afternoon news conference.

The officials' comments came as COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations surge above levels observed in recent months. The seven-day, rolling average of new infections per 100,000 residents per day stands currently at 25.1.

That's a 60% increase over the past three weeks, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm noted Friday, and double the rate reported at this time in 2020, when most schools began the year online. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also rate transmission levels as being "high" or "substantial" in all but one Minnesota county.

Unlike last year, Malcolm said, the state is no longer requiring mask mandates and other precautions, leaving school boards and local governments to set their own policies. The state health department is still recommending that school boards require masks, she said, and that recommendation should not be misconstrued as being less serious.

"I want to be really clear on this point: this layered protection approach is something we are strongly urging schools to follow in the face of the highly contagious delta variant. There has never been a more important time than right now," Malcolm said.

Malcolm also called on schools to establish systems for contact tracing, which involves finding and notifying those with whom an infected individual came into contact. Mueller said schools should practice social distancing as well.

State and federal health officials continue to recommend COVID-19 vaccinations for children older than 12.

Malcolm pointed to Mississippi as an example of the challenge COVID-19 continues to pose to schools. The school year there is already underway and 15% of students have already been asked to quarantine, she said.

Days into the school year in Albert Lea, Minnesota, meanwhile, Malcolm said approximately 300 students have been asked to quarantine due to potential exposures as well.

Children for the most part do not become seriously ill from COVID-19 but can still pass it to others. Although more youth COVID-19 infections are being confirmed than in the past, there is mixed consensus on whether they are more susceptible to infection or serious illness from the delta variant.

Mueller said Friday that the new school year has challenges in store but, "as an educator for over 25 years, when a new school year comes around, I can't help but feel hopeful." She thanked teachers and the families of school children, saying their "grace under pressure, and continued commitment to meeting the needs of our students is inspiring."

"Our students deserve to be in person, and our students deserve to be safe," she said.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Friday, Aug. 27. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Vaccinations



FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,149,169 people, or 71.4% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,970,302 people, or 67.3% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 150,600

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 122,345

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,912

1,912 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE PER DAY: 25.1 (As of Aug. 19)

25.1 TOTAL CASES: 644,190

644,190 PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 623,438

623,438 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.2% (As of Aug. 19.)

Note: According to state health officials, test positivity rates in excess of 5% and average daily new cases per 100,000 people above five warrant additional caution.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 590 (As of Aug. 24.)

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 34,949

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 6

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,799

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.