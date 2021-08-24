ST. PAUL — An average of 22.8 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Minnesota residents are being diagnosed each day in what the state Department of Health officials described as an 84% increase from this time last year.

The resurgence of COVID-19 in Minnesota has progressed to a point where masks are being recommended even in outdoor settings, they said.



"This of course is another indication that the highly infectious delta variant is changing the game and causing us to urge more layered protection might than might otherwise have been warranted with earlier and less contagious versions of the virus," Health Department Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said during a virtual news conference Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The surge in COVID-19 infections is unfolding just as Minnesotans prepare for the start of a new school year and the return of the Minnesota State Fair. Officials on Tuesday recommended that face coverings be worn both inside the classroom and at the fairgrounds.

Their recommendations are supported by federal health authorities, according to Ehresmann. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends face mask usage for residents of counties with high COVID-19 transmission rates regardless of vaccination status.

Citing CDC data, State Health Department Director Jan Malcolm said Tuesday that 98% of Minnesota counties fall under the high-transmission category, which calls for mask recommendations even in crowded outdoor settings.

"Unfortunately, none of our Minnesota counties are in the low transmission category, with only two in the moderate range," Malcolm said.

Officials on Tuesday stressed the importance of "layered" health practices in light of the delta variant's spread, including mask usage, frequent hand washing and vaccination. Ehresmann noted that protection offered by vaccines does wane with time but that Minnesotans and other U.S. citizens will likely become eligible for booster shots beginning in the fall.

The CDC is expected to authorize booster shots for recipients of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in September, she said, with individuals becoming eligible eight months after they receive their second shots.

"We stand ready to work with the federal government in our partners across the state to ensure that Minnesotans have equitable access to booster doses to provide the best protection against COVID-19," she said. "We encourage all eligible Minnesotans who are not yet vaccinated to get it done as soon as they can."

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Tuesday. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Vaccinations



FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,138,299 people, or 71.2% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,957,590 people, or 67.1% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 148,349

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 118,702

RELATED: Nearly 80,000 Minnesotans signed up for $100 vaccine reward

Statewide case rates

Note: According to state health officials, test positivity rates in excess of 5% and average daily new cases per 100,000 people above five warrant additional caution.

NEW CASES: 3,838

3,838 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE PER DAY: 22.8 (as of Aug. 16)

22.8 TOTAL CASES: 639,059

639,059 PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 620,425

620,425 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6% (As of Aug. 16.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 547 (As of Aug. 23.)

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 34,561

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 8

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,775

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.