ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Tuesday, Aug. 24. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,138,299 people, or 71.2% of residents age 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,957,590 people, or 67.1% of residents age 16 and older
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 148,349
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 118,702
Statewide case rates
Note: Test positivity rates in excess of 5% and average daily new cases per 100,000 people above five warrant additional caution.
- NEW CASES: 3,838
- SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE PER DAY: 22.8 (as of Aug. 16)
- TOTAL CASES: 639,059
- PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 620,425
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6% (As of Aug. 16.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 547 (As of Aug. 23.)
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 34,561
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 8
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,775
