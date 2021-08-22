ST. PAUL — The more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread throughout Minnesota and transmission is so prevalent masks are now recommended in nearly the entire state.

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows community transmission of the coronavirus is so significant in 84 of the state’s 87 counties and masks are recommended for everyone visiting indoor places — vaccinated or not.

There are 68 counties with high rates of transmission, 16 counties with substantial rates and three counties — Big Stone, Koochiching and Wilkin — where virus spread is considered moderate. There are no counties where it is considered low.

The levels of community transmission reported Friday, Aug. 20, are the highest seen in Minnesota since the CDC began recommending masks again while inside to slow the spread of the delta variant.

Nearly all new cases are believed to be caused by delta. Health officials say more than 99 percent of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths are residents who are not fully vaccinated.

The latest surge in cases continues as the State Fair, the new school year and other activities approach. Health officials continue to remind residents the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and avoid severe infection is by getting vaccinated.

Minnesota health officials reported 10 more COVID-19 fatalities Friday, and 1,708 new infections were recorded by the state Department of Health.

Minnesota’s test-positivity rate remains just above the 5 percent caution threshold health officials use to determine if the outbreak is under control. So does the rate of new hospitalizations and cases per 100,000 residents.

The 10 fatalities reported Friday ranged in age from their 40s to their 90s with eight living in private homes and two in long-term care. Deaths are not reported uniformly and nine of the recent fatalities occurred in August and one in June.

The death toll is now 7,760, with 4,536 fatalities in long-term care.

Cases in long-term care remain on the rise with 156 facilities with at least one infection in a staff or resident. A week ago 80 facilities had known cases.

Hospitalizations continue to increase with 477 patients hospitalized including 125 in critical condition. An estimated 10,300 people with active cases are recovering at home.

Minnesota has administered 6 million doses of vaccine. There are 3.2 million who have gotten at least one shot and 3 million who are fully vaccinated.