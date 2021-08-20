DULUTH — People who are immunocompromised are now eligible to receive third doses of the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended last week.

The emergency use authorization was updated to allow for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccines after studies showed evidence that a third dose would strengthen levels of immunity. People who are immunocompromised have less probability of developing effective antibodies against the coronavirus from two mRNA vaccines compared to the rest of the population.

Duluth resident Beth Bartlett, who received a heart transplant, was able to receive her third dose of vaccine about a month ago. Bartlett has been participating in a national study by Johns Hopkins University about the effectiveness of vaccines in transplant recipients.

“I became aware fairly early on that I was not developing an immune response to the vaccine, but also half of the transplant recipients in the study weren’t,” she said.

Of the initial 436 people in the study, about 17% of participants had any antibodies after one dose of the vaccine, and only about half did after the second dose. Bartlett did not have any antibodies until about two months after receiving her second dose, and even then, there were not enough antibodies present to keep her protected from the virus.

After consulting with her transplant center and doctor, she was able to get her third dose of vaccine.

“I was so relieved because I knew I wasn’t protected at all, even though I'd been fully vaccinated,” Bartlett said.

She hasn’t yet heard if her antibody levels have changed since her third shot, but she has lowered the dosage of antimetabolite medication she takes for her transplant because it suppresses the immune system.

Immunocompromised people make up about 3% of adults in the United States. While they represent a low percentage of the total population, data shared by a CDC advisory group in July indicated 44% of hospitalized breakthrough cases of COVID-19 were people who are immunocompromised.

People are recommended, if possible, to receive the same brand as their previous shots. The guidance for a third dose of vaccine only applies to Moderna or Pfizer recipients. Roseann Hines, senior manager of operations at Essentia Health in Duluth, said people shouldn’t have problems accessing the vaccines they need.

“The vaccine supply in Minnesota as a whole is pretty ample around the mRNA vaccines,” Hines said. “We’ve had less demand over the last several months, and so it has allowed those manufacturers of the vaccines to really increase that U.S. supply and get ready for those next phases and groups.”

Since receiving her third dose, Bartlett said she still avoids any public place due to her higher risk of contracting the virus. People who are immunocompromised are also more likely to create variants of the virus because their bodies take longer to fight it off, giving the virus time to mutate.

“It feels super privileged on my part to be able to get a third dose when people elsewhere haven’t been able to get a first one, but on the other hand, I know that for me to get my levels up to that primary immunity is helpful to the whole world,” Bartlett said. “A third dose is not just for me, and, as I said, the world, it is for my donor and her family, and for every donor and donor family out there.”

Those recommended by the CDC to receive a third dose of vaccine are:

People receiving active cancer treatment.

People who have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

People who have received a stem cell transplant in the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

People with moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency.

People with advanced or untreated HIV infection.

People undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other immunosuppressive drugs.