ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, Aug. 20. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- TOTAL CASES: 633,556
- OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +8,705
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 614,950
Hospitalizations, deaths
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,760
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +31
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 477
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +88
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 34,372
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +442
Vaccinations
- FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,268,358 and 69.5% of residents ages 12 and older
- COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,059,318 and 65.1% of residents ages 12 and older
