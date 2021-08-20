ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, Aug. 20. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

TOTAL CASES: 633,556

633,556 OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +8,705

+8,705 TOTAL RECOVERED: 614,950

Hospitalizations, deaths

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,760

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +31

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 477

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +88

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 34,372

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +442

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,268,358 and 69.5% of residents ages 12 and older

3,268,358 and 69.5% of residents ages 12 and older COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,059,318 and 65.1% of residents ages 12 and older

