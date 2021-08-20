ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, Aug. 20. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

  • TOTAL CASES: 633,556
  • OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +8,705
  • TOTAL RECOVERED: 614,950

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 7,760

  • OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +31

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 477

  • OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +88

  • TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 34,372

  • OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +442

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,268,358 and 69.5% of residents ages 12 and older
  • COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,059,318 and 65.1% of residents ages 12 and older

