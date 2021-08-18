ST. PAUL — The state is set to raffle off two pairs of tickets in the stadium’s Medtronic Club for the Vikings-Packers game on Sunday, Nov. 21, to Minnesotans 18 and older who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at U.S. Bank Stadium the previous day.

The Minnesota Vikings and state Department of Health on Wednesday, Aug. 18, announced the new promotion aimed at boosting the number of Minnesotans immunized against COVID-19. The first 100 people who get a Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccination outside the game against the Indianapolis Colts could also be eligible to receive an autographed mini helmet, no matter what their age.

A vaccination clinic will be set up near the U.S. Bank light rail station from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday and those 12 and older are able to get a vaccine, whether they have a ticket to the game or not. In total, 37 people took advantage of a similar vaccination pop-up at last weekend's Vikings game.

Those who got a shot last week and those who take advantage of the promotion this week will be eligible for the Vikings-Packers game tickets.

“As we welcome back Vikings fans to U.S. Bank Stadium for home games this season, we have an opportunity to continue supporting the fight against COVID-19,” Vikings Chief Operating Officer Andrew Miller said in a news release. “We encourage unvaccinated fans attending the games or anyone enjoying the pregame festivities to participate in a walk-up vaccination and join us in the effort to eradicate this virus.”

The state is also offering $100 Visa gift cards for Minnesotans 12 and older who obtain their first vaccination before Aug. 22.

“Minnesotans who receive their first shot at the pop-up clinic ahead of Saturday’s Vikings game will not only enjoy strong protection from COVID-19, but they will have the chance to attend this year’s Border Battle at U.S. Bank Stadium," Gov. Tim Walz said. "For Vikings fans who have waited for the vaccine, now is the time to roll up your sleeves and get your shot.”

