ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health is recommending attendees — no matter their vaccination status — wear face masks to the State Fair that begins next week as new coronavirus cases continue to rise.

In a Wednesday, Aug. 18, update, the health department said it "strongly urge(s)" fair attendees to wear masks in indoor settings, crowded outdoor settings and at some vendor booths where they require masks, whether the attendee is vaccinated or not. The health department asks attendees to bring their own masks, but if people forget, they will be provided at the entrance gate.

"We are largely an outdoor event with plenty of eating and drinking," the department said in a news release. "Mandating masks fairgrounds-wide would be extremely difficult for our organization to enforce, so we are urging you to pitch in and do what’s right."

DOH still says "the best thing you can do for yourself and for everyone," is get vaccinated against the virus, especially as the highly contagious delta variant sweeps through the country. They said it's especially helpful for those who are too medically vulnerable to be able to get the shot, or children under 12 who are not yet able. While some breakthrough coronavirus cases in vaccinated individuals occur, the "vast majority" of the latest wave of cases is among the unvaccinated.

Attendees will not be required to show proof of vaccine in order to enter the fair, but it's strongly encouraged by the department. If attendees aren't vaccinated yet upon arrival, free vaccines will be provided at the North End Event Center during the fair, no ID or insurance required.

The fair is also urging other public health precautions, such as social distancing and frequent hand-washing or sanitizing. Minnesotans are asked to stay home if they're not feeling well, or have had close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID. And the department is urging Minnesotans to "make an informed decision" on whether to attend based on their own personal health situation. Immunocompromised people and their caregivers are still advised to avoid large gatherings under the department's most recent guidance.

The fair will run from Aug. 26 through Sept. 6, 2021 at the State Fairgrounds in St. Paul. Regularly updated guidelines can be found here.