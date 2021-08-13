WILLMAR, Minn. — It’s time to wear masks again, even for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, thanks to the delta variant .

And for those not yet vaccinated, the ongoing advice from public health and medical professionals is to get the shots.

The science behind the increase in illness linked to the delta variant is quite clear, according to Dr. Lucio Minces. He’s an infectious disease physician who has worked nearly 10 years at Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, Minnesota.

“The scientific reality is, as long as there’s a big chunk of people not getting vaccinated, (the pandemic) is not going to end,” at least not soon, Minces said in a recent interview.

Minces said this isn’t a political or partisan statement in his view: “This is pure science. ... All (a virus) does is replicate.”

In Kandiyohi County, 55% of the population 12 and older has received at least one dose of a vaccine. In some parts of the state, vaccination percentages are less than 50%. In some parts of the country, vaccination percentages are less than 40%.

A largely unvaccinated population cedes control to the coronavirus “to do whatever it pleases,” Minces said.

Carris Health-Rice Memorial has seen an increase in cases, “but it’s not overwhelming so far,” Minces said. Kandiyohi County has reported double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Decades of research went into developing the technology to make vaccines quickly. The COVID-19 vaccines were studied thoroughly before receiving emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. To have waited for full approval while thousands died each day would have been “global malpractice.” — Dr. Lucio Minces, Carris Health infectious disease physician

The delta variant is much more contagious than earlier variants of COVID-19. Though it’s rare, research has indicated that vaccinated people can become infected and spread the disease to children who cannot be vaccinated yet or to people with compromised immune systems.

That makes it important for even vaccinated people to wear masks to protect people who are vulnerable to the coronavirus. Before the delta variant, research had indicated that vaccinated people were not transmitting disease.

In 2020, before vaccines were available, elderly people suffered and died more than others. A majority of elderly people are now vaccinated, but younger adults and children are becoming infected more and more.

A new variant displaces a previous one by becoming more transmissible to infect more people and cause more disease, Minces said.

“If there’s any doubt, look at Florida,” he said. “Florida has (hospitalization) peaks like never before.”

Case numbers in rural areas don’t increase as fast as they do in cities, he said, but a strong variant eventually makes its way wherever it can.

Several variants have been identified and have grown to become dominant around the world since the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was identified less than two years ago.

So how can a virus make even more people sick when part of the population is already vaccinated?

“It has less people to go and infect and put in the hospitals, but it’s still putting more people in the hospitals, because it’s more aggressive,” Minces said. “It replicates more, generates more virus, so it’s able to displace the other variants.”

He added, “So we are back at wearing masks, because we let the virus roam free and do whatever it wants.”

“The reality is, until we achieve herd immunity, I don’t see a clear way in which this will be over,” he said.

And with each stronger variant, the level of vaccination needed for herd immunity can increase.

So far, COVID-19 has caused relatively low hospitalization and mortality rates, he said. A future, even stronger variant could increase that, causing more overload in the nation’s health care system.

Minces said he’s heard people give a variety of reasons for not getting vaccinated. While he doesn’t judge people for their views, he said, he would prefer they get their information from more reliable sources than social media.

Some people are hesitating because the vaccines have only emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

“Emergency approvals are not new,” he said. “When you have a pandemic, you don’t have time to go through the usual slow channels.”

Decades of research went into developing the technology to make vaccines quickly, he said. The COVID-19 vaccines were studied thoroughly before receiving emergency approval.

To have waited for full approval while thousands died each day would have been “global malpractice,” he said.

Full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine is expected in the coming weeks, with the others are still under review.

What side effects have been found have occurred rarely, he said. The “fine print” on any medication lists a variety of common and rare side effects, he added.

Treating COVID-19 is a burden on the health care system, requiring isolation and extensive supportive care, he said.

“Vaccine is cheaper than being in the hospital,” he said.