ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, Aug. 13. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Minnesota health officials are set to provide an update on the state of COVID-19 at 1 p.m.

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 7,063

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES: 1,000

  • TOTAL CASES: 624,851
  • TOTAL RECOVERED: 608,472

  • 4.62%

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 352

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 389

  • TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 33,930

  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 35

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 7,729

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,231,088 and 58% of population

  • COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,035,371 and 64.4% of the eligible population

The prevalence of the delta variant along with a state incentive to provide $100 to those who get vaccinated before Aug. 15 has driven up new vaccinations in the state.

