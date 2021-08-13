ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, Aug. 13. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Minnesota health officials are set to provide an update on the state of COVID-19 at 1 p.m.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 7,063

7,063 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES: 1,000

TOTAL CASES: 624,851

624,851 TOTAL RECOVERED: 608,472

608,472 4.62%

Hospitalizations, deaths

NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 352

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 389

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 33,930

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 35

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,729

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,231,088 and 58% of population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,035,371 and 64.4% of the eligible population

The prevalence of the delta variant along with a state incentive to provide $100 to those who get vaccinated before Aug. 15 has driven up new vaccinations in the state.

