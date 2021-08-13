ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, Aug. 13. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Minnesota health officials are set to provide an update on the state of COVID-19 at 1 p.m.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 7,063
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES: 1,000
- TOTAL CASES: 624,851
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 608,472
4.62%
Hospitalizations, deaths
NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 352
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 389
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 33,930
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 35
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,729
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,231,088 and 58% of population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,035,371 and 64.4% of the eligible population
The prevalence of the delta variant along with a state incentive to provide $100 to those who get vaccinated before Aug. 15 has driven up new vaccinations in the state.
