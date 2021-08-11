ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, Aug. 11, announced that state employees will be required to show proof of their vaccination against COVID-19 or take a weekly test to verify they aren't sick with the illness beginning Sept. 8.

The move follows announcements from other states and localities as well as businesses setting the vaccination requirement as more workers get ready to return to the office after working from home. It also comes as the state reports a jump in the number of delta variant cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state.

“Vaccination is the best way to keep employees and the people we serve safe and ensure the delta variant does not derail our economic recovery,” Walz said in a news release. “The state is leading by example and working to get our public employees vaccinated to protect themselves, their coworkers, and their communities."

Health experts say the variant is more easily spread than earlier versions of the illness and they've again urged Minnesotans to get inoculated against COVID-19 to limit the likelihood of severe illness or death. The state on Wednesday neared its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults 16 and older, but officials said they would keep pushing unvaccinated Minnesotans to complete a vaccine set.

“Vaccination is the best tool we have available to minimize the impacts of COVID-19 and protect our workers, our organizations and our communities,” Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “We encourage all Minnesotans to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”

Minnesotans who receive their first vaccine before Aug. 15 are eligible for a $100 Visa gift card from the state.

Walz on Tuesday indicated that he would announce news on a vaccine this week, drawing pushback from Republicans in the Legislature.

“Mandates are not the solution. There are other options, such as working from home and distancing for those who choose to not be vaccinated," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said Tuesday before details of the plan became public. "Vaccines are widely available for those who want them and are incredibly effective at preventing the spread and impact of COVID. But a mandate is divisive and unproductive.”

Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson, call 651-290-0707 or email dferguson@forumcomm.com