MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, Aug. 6. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,012
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 9.3
- TOTAL CASES: 617,788
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 603,915
4.3
Hospitalizations, deaths
NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 2
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 267
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 33,578
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 6
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,694
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,060,725 and 69.4% of population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 2,906,890 and 65.9% of population
