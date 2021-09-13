ROCHESTER, Minn. — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Monday, Sept. 13. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,352,357 people, or 72.4% of residents age 16 and older

  • COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,163,785 people, or 68.6% of residents age 16 and older

  • CHILDREN 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 158,825

  • CHILDREN 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 136,605

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 2,693

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 31 (as of Sept. 3)

  • TOTAL CASES: 669,176
  • PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 646,580

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.7% (as of Sept. 3)

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 678 (as of Sept. 10)

  • TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 36,198

  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 11

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 7,903

