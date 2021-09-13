ROCHESTER, Minn. — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Monday, Sept. 13. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Vaccinations



FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,352,357 people, or 72.4% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,163,785 people, or 68.6% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 158,825

CHILDREN 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 136,605

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,693

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 31 (as of Sept. 3)

TOTAL CASES: 669,176

PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 646,580

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.7% (as of Sept. 3)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 678 (as of Sept. 10)

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 36,198

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 11

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,903

