DULUTH — Essentia Health Wednesday, Aug. 4, announced that its employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The health care provider already required that its staff receive the flu vaccine each year.

The Duluth-based nonprofit released the following statement: "(A)fter careful consideration, Essentia will require all staff members to be vaccinated against COVID as a condition of their employment. Vaccination also will be required as a condition of entering our facilities to perform services for Essentia Health. Employees must receive their first dose of vaccine by Oct. 1 and their second dose in a two-dose series by Nov. 1. There will be a process for requesting a medical exemption based on CDC guidelines or a religious exemption.

"This policy affects all of our employees, including remote workers, along with volunteers, students, non-employed medical staff, Board members and others who provide services within our facilities. "

In requiring employees to vaccinate, Essentia will join the ranks of other health providers that have done the same, including the Mayo Clinic, Sanford, Fairview and Allina health systems. Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota also announced a vaccine mandate for employees Wednesday.

As for the vaccination rate at Essentia, the health care provider said it estimates that its staff vaccination rate is similar to that of other large health systems around the Midwest. But Essentia has not been tracking vaccinations for its employees since mid-March.

It reported: "At that time, 87% of our physicians and 84% of our advanced practice providers were vaccinated, while 70% of those in other roles who were eligible for the vaccine had been vaccinated. Of course, since that time everyone has become eligible and we have strongly encouraged anyone who can be vaccinated to do so, especially health care workers whose duty it is to protect vulnerable, elderly and critically ill patients in the communities we serve."

Essentia's Wednesday announcement concluded with the following statement: "Our patients entrust their care to us in some of the most vulnerable times in their lives. They depend on us to be vaccinated to help keep them safe. Thus, vaccination is especially important for our health care workers whose duty it is to protect vulnerable, elderly and critically ill patients. We believe it’s an important way for our colleagues to live our mission of making a healthy difference in the communities we serve."