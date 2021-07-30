ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, July 30. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- TOTAL CASES: 612,701
- OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +3,314
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 601,097
Hospitalizations, deaths
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,668
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +18
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 231
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +108
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 33,311
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +234
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,152,764 people, or 68.7% of residents age 16 and older
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +147,804
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,993,889 people, or 65.5% of residents age 16 and older
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +121,224
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 123,159
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +5,049
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 104,382
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +3,315
