ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, July 30. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

TOTAL CASES: 612,701



612,701 OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +3,314

+3,314 TOTAL RECOVERED: 601,097

Hospitalizations, deaths

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,668

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +18

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 231

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +108

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 33,311

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +234

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,152,764 people, or 68.7% of residents age 16 and older

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +147,804

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,993,889 people, or 65.5% of residents age 16 and older



OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +121,224

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 123,159

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +5,049

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 104,382

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +3,315

