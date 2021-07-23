ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, July 23. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- TOTAL CASES: 609,387
- OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +1,863
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 599,466
Hospitalizations, deaths
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,650
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +15
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 123
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +32
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 33,077
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +142
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,004,960 people, or 68.1% of residents age 16 and older
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +16,284
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,872,665 people, or 65.1% of residents age 16 and older
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +16,782
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 118,110
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +3,974
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 101,067
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +3,790
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.