ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, July 23. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

TOTAL CASES: 609,387

609,387 OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +1,863

+1,863 TOTAL RECOVERED: 599,466

Hospitalizations, deaths

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,650

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +15

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 123

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +32

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 33,077

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +142

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,004,960 people, or 68.1% of residents age 16 and older

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +16,284

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,872,665 people, or 65.1% of residents age 16 and older



OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +16,782

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 118,110

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +3,974

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 101,067

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +3,790

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.