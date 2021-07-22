SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sanford Health will require all employees get vaccinated against COVID-1 by Nov. 1, according to an email sent by top health system administrators Thursday, July 22 and obtained by Forum News Service.

Bill Gassen, president and CEO of the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based health system, and Chief Physician Dr. Jeremy Cauwels told employees, which number about 48,000.

"You deserve a safe environment when you come to work. Those who seek care with us expect the same," they wrote.

All employees, including those of the health system's Good Samaritan Society locations, will be required to report their vaccinations by Nov. 1, all new employees as of Sept. 1 will be required to be vaccinated and any employees vaccinated in the previous 12 months will have met the requirement, the administrators.

Sanford Health is a large, regional health system with major medical centers in Sioux Falls, Fargo and Bemidji, Minn., and more than 200 clinics. The health system includes more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and 10 countries.

More than 90% of Sanford Health clinicians and 70% of nurses have already been vaccinated, according to the email.

“Nearly all new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people, and the overwhelming data confirms that the vaccines are not only safe, but the best and most reliable way to prevent transmission of the virus," Cauwels said in a news release emailed later Thursday.

As with other vaccines, Sanford Health will allow certain exemptions for medical or religious reasons, it said in the news release. In their email to employees, Gassen and Cauwels pointed out that the Sanford Health already has a mandatory influenza vaccination policy in place. Allowed exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine would be similar to those for the influenza vaccine, they said.

The American Hospital Association on Wednesday announced its support of hospitals and health systems that implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for health care personnel, Sanford Health noted in its news release on the mandatory vaccinations.